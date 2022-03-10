Cow leads animal control officers on chase after wandering onto Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES, California -- A wayward cow was captured in Los Angeles after wandering onto a freeway and later leading animal control officers on a chase on surface streets.The animal was reported running in lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway shortly before noon, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Multiple drivers stopped their vehicles in an effort to help.The cow exited the freeway and was followed by animal control officers into a parking lot.Efforts to corral the animal were not immediately successful, and it made its way onto a ranch-like property.There it was lassoed and, after an apparent struggle with several officers and ranch hands, was captured.