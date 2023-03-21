People chase after cow on the loose through streets of Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A cow on the loose was caught on video running through Brooklyn as people tried to stop the animal.

The cow was spotted near East 95th Street and Avenue L on Tuesday afternoon.

People could be seen running around the streets and trying to get the cow to stop.

It was also caught on video running down the road thanks to surveillance video from a nearby pizza shop.

There is a slaughterhouse nearby but there was no word on how the cow got loose.

ALSO READ | Elderly dog euthanized hours after escaping from owner's yard in Queens

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.