Suspect captured by cows behooved to help police in Boone, NC

Thursday, May 11, 2023 2:49PM
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- A suspect in Boone thought he had a good plan to get away from police, but a group of cows had a beef to pick with him over his hiding spot.

On Tuesday, Boone police said 34-year-old Joshua Russell Minton ran from officers during a traffic stop and was chased until he got out of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 421 and U.S. Highway 221 in Deep Gap.

Minton was able to hide in a field until a group of cows betrayed him. They banded together and lead officers to Minton's hiding spot.

In a press release police made sure to thank the cows for their assistance and even joked about creating a bovine tracking unit.

Minton is facing multiple charges that include eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and disorderly conduct.

