Search on for coyote after student bitten on Marist College campus

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- Officials in Dutchess County are alerting residents and students at Marist College of an aggressive coyote bit a student on campus this week.

The animal was spotted Tuesday when a student in the area of Leo Hall was bitten on the leg.

The student was assisted by security and treated for the bite. School officials said the student is OK.

It is unknown if the animal has rabies, but the college contacted authorities to help locate and trap the coyote.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavior and Community Health is reminding residents to avoid contact with wild animals and to keep pets away.

Between September 2022 and February 2023, aggressive coyotes have been observed in and around the following locations in the Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park area:

Marist College in the Town of Poughkeepsie

The Culinary Institute of America in the Town of Hyde Park

Hyde Park Drive-In in the Town of Hyde Park

If there is any physical contact between a coyote and a person or pet, report the incident to DBCH as soon as possible at (845) 486-3404 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or (845) 431-6465 on nights/weekends/holidays.

