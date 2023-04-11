Harbor Unit rescues coyote from East River

The NYPD Harbor Unit pulled a coyote out of the East River on Monday after receiving a call about a dog in distress.

Yet another reason not to swim in the East River

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officers from the NYPD Harbor Unit made a brave rescue from the waters of the East River Monday evening.

They received a call of a distressed dog battling the strong current in the river.

When the officers arrived, they realized that 'dog' was actually a coyote.

Nonetheless, the Harbor Unit made the rescued they were called for.

The coyote is now in the care of veterinarians.

