WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Harbor Unit rescues coyote from East River

Yet another reason not to swim in the East River

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 1:48AM
Coyote rescued from East River
EMBED <>More Videos

The NYPD Harbor Unit pulled a coyote out of the East River on Monday after receiving a call about a dog in distress.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officers from the NYPD Harbor Unit made a brave rescue from the waters of the East River Monday evening.

They received a call of a distressed dog battling the strong current in the river.

When the officers arrived, they realized that 'dog' was actually a coyote.

Nonetheless, the Harbor Unit made the rescued they were called for.

The coyote is now in the care of veterinarians.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW