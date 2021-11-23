1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in Cranford

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person has died in a fast-moving house fire in Cranford, Union County.

The blaze broke out just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at a 2-story home on Beech Street near West End Place.

The fire quickly went to 3 alarms.

NewsCopter 7 arrived to find flames fully engulfing the first and second floors.



Firefighters entered the home through the front door and were battling the blaze from the inside.

Police say a neighbor was seen helping two people escape through a second floor window, and firefighters helped lead them to safety.

One person, however, did not survive.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

