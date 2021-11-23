1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in Cranford

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11262549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson has more on a Long Island hospital that had to temporarily close their ER due to nursing staff shortages.

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person has died in a fast-moving house fire in Cranford, Union County.The blaze broke out just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at a 2-story home on Beech Street near West End Place.The fire quickly went to 3 alarms.NewsCopter 7 arrived to find flames fully engulfing the first and second floors.Firefighters entered the home through the front door and were battling the blaze from the inside.Police say a neighbor was seen helping two people escape through a second floor window, and firefighters helped lead them to safety.One person, however, did not survive.Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.----------