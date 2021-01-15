New Jersey officers reunite with baby after life-saving delivery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9501924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veterinarians are caring for the first white tiger born in captivity in Nicaragua.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9591465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Thursday, police in New Jersey returned not to the scene of a crime, but to the scene of some past heroics.Cranford officers Thomas Bell and James Knight got re-acquainted Thursday afternoon with Lucas Chaves.Back on Dec. 20, Lucas' mom's water broke and the baby's head was crowning.His umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and Bell quickly determined time was limited and the baby needed to be delivered in the home.The jumped into action and removed the cord while helping to deliver the baby.Everyone, including the baby's parents, were relieved when Lucas started to cry.Knight helped comfort Lucas' parents until the baby was turned over to the Cranford First Aid Squad to assess the baby and monitor his mom.Lucas and his mother Gina were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center for evaluation.The proud parents are now home and say baby Lucas is healthy. They expressed their gratitude to the responding officers and EMTs for their actions.----------