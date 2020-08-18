Traffic

Woman critical after scooter crash on Marine Parkway Bridge in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured after being thrown from her three-wheeled scooter on the Marine Parkway Bridge in Queens.

The 42-year-old woman was ejected while traveling northbound on the bridge.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

All northbound lanes were shut down for about an hour as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked scooter.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityqueensscootertraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC gyms face hurdles despite Cuomo's reopen announcement
Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump
Cuomo writing book on COVID-19 response
COVID-19 Updates: Spot safety checks at NYC schools, PPE hotline
Postal Service funding crisis sparks NYC protest rally
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
AccuWeather: Pleasant and warm
Show More
Several wanted for questioning in shooting death of 1-year-old
Couple charged with throwing feces, shooting gun across neighbor's yard
GoFundMe started for pizza worker shot at Grand Central
Large party in New Jersey busted for violating COVID order
NYC firefighters disarm stabbing suspect inside firehouse
More TOP STORIES News