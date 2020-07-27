Traffic

Truck smashes into couple's bedroom in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- Graphic new video shows the damage left behind after a large truck smashed into a bedroom where a couple was sleeping in Stamford, Connecticut.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling the wrong way when he ran a red light and collided with an 18 wheeler.

The crash caused the big rig to fly off the road, flip onto its side and crash into the home.

The driver of the truck and a couple inside the home escaped with minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan faces a long list of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.

Related topics:
trafficconnecticutstamfordtractor trailertraffic accident
