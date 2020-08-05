Fatal crash on Cross Bronx Expressway causes major traffic backup

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A woman standing next to a disabled vehicle was fatally struck by a tractor trailer on the Cross Bronx Expressway this morning, leading to delays for the morning commute.The unidentified woman was standing on the shoulder of the eastbound expressway when she was struck by a passing tractor trailer at around 12:15 a.m.The tractor trailer may have collided with other vehicles.Police closed eastbound lanes for the investigation, leading to 90 minute delays across the George Washington Bridge as the morning commute began.----------