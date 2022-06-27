4 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Belt Parkway in Ozone Park

The BMW and Infiniti drivers were speeding westbound when they struck two other vehicles at Cohancy Street in Ozone Park.
It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
One of the cars crashed and caught fire.
A man in his 50s was rescued from one of the cars that was struck. Two women in their 20s were pulled from the other.
All three were taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
An unidentified man, believed to be in one of the cars traveling at a high rate of speed, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed for the police investigation.
