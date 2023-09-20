Nassau County won its bid to build a cricket stadium for the world cup.

Cricket T20 World Cup venue to be built in Nassau County, not Bronx like first proposed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the most popular sports overseas will not find a new home in New York City, but rather it will be on Long Island.

Nassau County won the bid to build a Cricket venue in Eisenhower Park, halting New York City's plan to build a 34,000-seat stadium in Van Cortland Park in the Bronx.

The new venue is pending the awarding of a required permit next month.

Mayor Adams hoped the stadium would host part of an international cricket tournament next June.

The mayor's plan was met with pushback from some elected officials and amateur cricket players.

A mayoral spokesperson had said holding this tournament in New York City had the potential to generate $150 million in economic activity and create thousands of new jobs. Had the plan moved forward, local lawmakers had promised to hold it up in litigation and lawsuits that would hold it up for months, well beyond the dates of the tournament next year.

Dallas, Texas, and Broward County, Florida will also host matches at next year's men's T20 World Cup, the governing body of cricket announced.

