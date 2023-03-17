Mom home with kids helps police capture man wanted in New Rochelle crime spree

A man who allegedly went on a crime spree was finally captured thanks to a mom who was at home with her two young kids in New Rochelle. Marcus Solis has the story.

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man who allegedly went on a crime spree was finally captured thanks to a mom who was at home with her two young kids in New Rochelle.

Police say, Michael Bagley, 32, of Coram in Suffolk County, allegedly robbed a convenience store on Main Street on Thursday at 3:43 p.m.

During that robbery, he allegedly stabbed and beat a woman working inside the store.

She was rushed to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

As police were investigating the store robbery, they got another call that a person walking down the street was robbed of their cash, apparently by the same suspect.

While allegedly trying to escape the police, Bagley is accused of breaking into a home on Laurel Place where a woman and her two young children were home.

The woman did her best to keep the suspect calm while secretly messaging her neighbor to call the police.

Detectives were canvassing in the area and when they confronted him, they Tasered Bagley during his arrest.

Bagley is now charged with robbery, assault, unlawful imprisonment, burglary, and criminal mischief.

