How would you change the Cross Bronx Expressway? NYC wants your feedback

The NYC Department of Transportation will hold meetings to get public input about reconnecting communities through the Cross Bronx Expressway.

See the list of meeting times and locations taking place through April 10

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Beginning March 30, New Yorkers will be given the chance to weigh in on the future plans for the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The city is offering public meetings that will ask residents for input on how to better connect communities from the Harlem River to the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The feedback will be used in connection with a recent study of the area, assessing the negative impact the roadway has had on nearby neighborhoods for decades.

The idea, stemming from the Adam's Administration, hopes that the study will develop a community vision to minimize the harm the Cross Bronx has caused to families and communities along the expressway.

"Together with Bronx communities, Mayor Adams, and partners throughout government, we are crafting a holistic vision for the Cross Bronx Expressway corridor to envision a cleaner, healthier borough and remedy mistakes of the past," said Edith Hsu-Chen, Executive Director of the Department of City Planning. "Stakeholders from across the borough and city have an opportunity to share how they've been affected by the Cross Bronx and what they would like to see built in the years to come."

The meetings will be held both in person and virtually through April 10.

Below is a list of the meeting locations:

Virtual:

Thursday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, April 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Person:

Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bronx River Art Center, 1087 East Tremont Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10460

Monday, April 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Davidson Community Center, 2038 Davidson Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10453

Tuesday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: PS 106 Parkchester Elementary School (Cafeteria), 1514 Olmstead Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10462

To request accessibility accommodations or translation services, please contact the NYC DOT Bronx Borough Commissioner's Office at 212-748-6680 or email at CrossBronx@planning.nyc.gov at least three business days before the event.

