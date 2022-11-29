Fiery tractor trailer crash kills woman, shuts down part of Cross Bronx Expressway

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A woman was killed when her car was sandwiched between two tractor trailers and went up in flames in a horrific crash that caused delays in both directions on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx.

The victim's sedan collided with a tractor trailer, contracted by the U.S. Postal Service, in the westbound lanes at around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was sitting in her crashed sedan, stopped behind the tractor trailer, when another tractor slammed into her vehicle.

The impact set the sedan ablaze, and the flames spread to the first tractor trailer.

The woman was killed in the fire.

Both tractor trailer drivers escaped their rigs with no injury, but the first truck was also destroyed by fire.

All westbound lanes of the expressway were closed, and one lane was getting by eastbound as first responders worked to douse the flames and police investigated.

