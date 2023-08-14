John DelGiorno is in NewsCopter 7 over the Cross Island Expressway in Queens where a woman was struck and killed.

Cross Island Parkway shut down after woman fatally struck by car

QUEENS (WABC) -- The Cross Island Parkway has been shut down after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the crash happened north of the Southern State Parkway at around 5:10 a.m.

The NYPD says the car stopped after the woman was struck northbound on the parkway.

NewsCopter7 was overhead as law enforcement was sending vehicles the opposite way to steer traffic away from the parkway closure.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

