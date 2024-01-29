Crossing guard at Park Slope school for over 45 years celebrates 90th birthday

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A crossing guard for more than 45 years turned 90 years old Monday.

Maggie Poston has worked at the same post in Park Slope outside of P.S. 282 since the 1970s.

To celebrate her decades of service, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell brought her flowers Monday.

"If anyone is at work today, including myself, who feels tired, just come see Ms. Maggie here, and I think you shouldn't be tired," said Chief Chell. "An inspiration to us all, a New Yorker through and through, and a part of the NYPD family... we couldn't be more inspired and thank her for her service."

Poston calls her job a labor of love. She says the children keep her coming back to her post each day.

Outside of her role in the community, Poston is a mother and grandmother.

She plans to retire in June.

