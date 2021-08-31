Man shot and killed near Crotona Park in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Officers responded to Vyse Avenue just east of Crotona Park around 9:15 p.m. Monday for a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.They found 26-year-old Luis Giovanni Colon of Allentown, Pennsylvania suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.Police have not said what led up to the deadly violence and no arrests have been made.----------