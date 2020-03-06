Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teen boys in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenage girl was brutally attacked for her shoes and iPhone by a gang in Brooklyn.

It happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her over and over until she was unconscious.

The video also shows one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

She was taken to the hospital for bruising and trauma and is expected to recover.

Detectives are looking into whether the victim was involved in a previous incident as the reason she was targeted by this group.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

