Search for 3 caught on camera in Crown Heights shooting

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Newly released video shows three people shooting a man in Brooklyn.

A security camera captured the men opening fire Friday night outside an apartment building near Bergen Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights.

A 28-year-old was shot in the arm.

He's in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the gunmen.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

