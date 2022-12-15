Bullet hits man driving through Brooklyn; suspected shooter caught on subway camera

Derick Waller reports this is the same location where an innocent teen was shot and killed back in September.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver is lucky to be alive after being hit by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and the search is on for the gunman.

The NYPD has released pictures of the suspect, who they say was shooting at a group of people in on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

One of the bullets flew through the window of a work van and hit the 55-year-old driver as he was heading north on Rochester Avenue.

The man was hit in the chest. He is said to be recovering in stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

After the shooting, police say the gunman ran off into the Crown Heights - Utica Avenue subway station. That's where the surveillance images of him were captured.

He is described as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion, thin build and large black hair who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black bubble North Face jacket.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This latest incident of gun violence happened on the same block where a teenage girl, also an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in September.

