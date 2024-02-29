33-year-old man shot and killed in Crown Heights; no arrets

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a man shot on McKeever Place.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police say they are looking for two men who fled on foot toward Franklin Avenue.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene.

