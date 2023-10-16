Man, woman shot at luxury apartment building in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a gunman after a man and woman were shot at a luxury rental building in Crown Heights on Monday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on President Street by Rogers Avenue in the Arch building, which is described as a 16-story residential apartment complex with amenities, according to the building's rental site.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot in the foot and 30-year-old man was shot in the foot and the eye - both were taken to Kings County Hospital where they are stable.

It's not clear what led to the shooting, though residents say there normally is a doorman on duty, and they generally feel very safe -- but they didn't get any alert from management either about what happened.

"I went to the second floor and there were two cops and the entire hallways was blocked but I didn't know what was going on... I normally feel safe, I don't feel any danger around my neighborhood but I'm quite shocked at this incident," said resident Lucia Chen.

No arrests have been made and police are still looking for the shooter who ran away from the scene - he's described as a 28-year-old man wearing a yellow sweatshirt.

