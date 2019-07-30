CT administrator in 'fight club' case seeks accelerated rehab

NORWICH, Connecticut -- A Connecticut school administrator charged in connection with a student "fight club" has applied for a special court program that could lead to the case being dismissed.

Tatiana Patten, assistant principal at Montville High School, applied for accelerated rehabilitation in court Monday.

Patten was among three administrators charged with failing to report student abuse.

Police say they knew of but failed to report to child welfare authorities, allegations that a substitute teacher in October 2017 was organizing slap boxing fights between students.

Patten pleaded not guilty and was placed on leave.

Accelerated rehabilitation is a program for non-violent, first-time offenders. If she complies with program conditions, the charge will be dismissed.

Her attorney called it "a reasonable disposition."

A judge will make a decision on Patten's application on Sept. 9.

