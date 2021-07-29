Education

Unpaid debt forgiven for at least 50,000 CUNY students

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to eliminate up to $125 million in unpaid debt for at least 50,000 CUNY students.

The CUNY Comeback Program is believed to be the largest of its kind in the entire country.

The initiative aims to help students who suffered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, students who did not accrue unpaid tuition and fee balances during the period but experienced financial hardship stemming from the pandemic will receive relief in the form of enhanced Student Emergency Grants.

The objective of the CUNY Comeback Program is to remove financial barriers to access the education New Yorkers of limited means need to move up the economic ladder.



The CUNY Comeback Program will be funded through federal stimulus funds allocated to CUNY.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships in the lives of so many New Yorkers, and our students were among those most impacted," Governor Cuomo said. "This landmark new program eliminates millions of dollars in unpaid debt, providing much-needed relief to tens of thousands of CUNY students as they work to get back on their feet after the pandemic and plan for their futures."

Eligible students who were enrolled at the University from March 13, 2020, the date the coronavirus was declared a national emergency, through the Spring 2021 semester and accrued tuition and fee balances during that time, will have those unpaid debts to the University wiped clean.

This action covers the Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 semesters and the Spring 2021 semester, including students who have graduated.

Click here for more eligibility rules.

Bergen Community College is erasing $5 million in student debt to remove barriers for those seeking to complete their education.





