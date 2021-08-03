What's next: Could Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges, civil lawsuits?

The three-term Democrat's decision comes as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment and after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated and forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately, but the nearly five-month investigation found that Cuomo's administration was a hostile work environment "rife with fear and intimidation."
Anne Clark, who led the probe with former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, said they found the 11 accusers to be credible, noting their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.
James concluded the investigation without referring the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges, but that's not where the story ends.
Possible Local Charges
Local authorities could use its evidence and findings to mount their own cases, and several attorneys general across New York have requested materials from the Attorney General's Office as they conduct their own investigations.
Possible civil lawsuits
Accusers can decide for themselves whether they want to bring a civil lawsuit.
RELATED | Full details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to AG report
New York state regulations say sexual harassment includes unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature - from unwanted flirtation to sexual jokes - that creates an offensive work environment, regardless of a perpetrator's intent.
Cuomo championed a landmark 2019 state law that made it easier for sexual harassment victims to prove their case in court. Alleged victims no longer have to meet the high bar of proving sexual harassment is "severe and pervasive."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip