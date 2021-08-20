Cuomo starts moving out, Hochul prepares to be sworn in next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Richards is stepping down "effective immediately" amid resurfaced controversial remarks.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lt. Gov. Katy Hocul was on Long Island on Friday as moving vans were spotted at the governor's mansion in Albany.Gov. Andrew Cuomo has to be out by Tuesday, but as for Tropical Storm Henri and preps for the storm, Hochul said it is on Cuomo's watch - not hers yet."And I want to assure everyone that the current administration is very adept at dealing with storms, I've been engaged, my team has been engaged," Hochul said. "But all the decision-making will come out of the current administration until Tuesday."On Friday, Cuomo's team launched a bizarre, last-minute attack on the Attorney General's report that substantiated and confirmed sexual harassment complaints from 11 different women.For example, that report said Cuomo at one event pushed on Virginia Limmiatis' chest and with a finger outlined a logo on her shirt.Cuomo's attorney said photos from that day prove it never happened."That the governor's right hand and right arm are nowhere near Ms. Limmiatis' chest, the logo on her T-shirt," Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin said. "She has her hand on the governor's shoulder. They are both smiling and laughing."The victim's attorney said:"Here we go again. Abandoned and alone, Cuomo uses his last few days on the job to take care of himself rather than New York-and resorts to his old tactics."The Attorney General was harsher, saying:"We cannot allow survivors of sexual harassment to be further traumatized by these continued attacks, lies and conspiracy theories."On Friday, Hochul didn't say much about Cuomo and she was unclear about whether she'll be moving to Albany, saying she'll split her time between Buffalo, the city and the governor's mansion in Albany."I hadn't thought about getting a U-Haul, I was just going to an overnight bag and see what happens," Hochul said.Hochul also repeated her prediction that a mask mandate for all public schools statewide is coming on Tuesday-once she actually becomes governor.----------