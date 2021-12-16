Man throws cup of liquid in MTA workers face in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Person throws cup of liquid in MTA agent's face in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked an MTA employee at a Bronx subway station with a cup of liquid.

Video shows the attacker throwing the liquid in the 43-year-old woman's face, hitting her in the arm, hair, and eye.

It happened Wednesday at 11:07 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue and 138th Street subway station.

It's not clear what was in the cup.

The MTA worker was treated for pain and irritation in her eye.

The man took off after the attack.



He is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and light colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Woman grabbed from behind and attacked on New York City subway platform
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan interviews a woman who recounts a violent attack on the Herald Square subway platform that left her badly beaten.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymtaattacksubway crimesurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NHL postpones upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams
NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccination and negative COVID test
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
Show More
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
What to know about Kwanzaa
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
More TOP STORIES News