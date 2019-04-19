JFK customs agent accused of stealing cash from bags of passengers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A US customs agent is under arrest after he allegedly stole money from passengers.

Customs and Border Protection Officer Joseph Cialone is accused of taking cash from bags that he was inspecting.

According to a criminal complaint, Cialone admitted that he stole $100 bills from passengers' handbags on at least 100 occasions over the past year while he was assigned to the Smuggling Interdiction Unit.

Cialone, 39, is from East Meadow on Long Island.

He was arrested Thursday morning at JFK Airport and was released on $50,000 bond.

