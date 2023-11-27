Online retailers like Amazon in midst of Cyber Monday shopping rush

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Today the biggest online shopping day of the year, and millions of people are taking advantage of those Cyber Monday deals.

While consumers do their holiday shopping from comfort of home - or from their office desktops - employees are working around the clock inside busy warehouses like the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edison.

The facility in Edison alone stocks nearly every item you could ever want to buy, Regional Manager Smitha Rao told Eyewitness News.

Planning for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Amazon starts months in advance.

The strategy includes bringing in an army of seasonal workers to help get orders on their way.

The idea, said General Manager John Thomson, is to get orders moving as quickly as possible after you hit that "purchase" button online.

