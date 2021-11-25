Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11262812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shop early! 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda says jumping on Black Friday deals now could save you big time.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cyber Monday has now expanded into Cyber Weekend and experts say more than half of all consumers will shop online during the long weekend.That's the biggest percentage ever. But before you start to shop the web, 7 On Your Side has some simple strategies that could save you big bucks.The firsts tip is to get online and like, follow and subscribe to your favorite stores in advance of Cyber Monday. You will likely get a discount delivered right to your inbox.For example, just by going to JCPenny.com, we got a 30% off Cyber Days coupon for joining the rewards program and 10% off at Kate Spade plus free shipping for subscribing to email blasts.Consumer expert Janice Lieberman says win Cyber Monday by what she calls a triple play to score a grand slam of savings.She says to go somewhere that will give you cash back like Kohl's. And use a credit card that gives you some rewards or points for travel.And use your loyalty points. Sometimes when you make a purchase, they'll give you money toward something else.At family owned Shoe-Inn, loyal customers in New Jersey, Westchester, Long Island and Connecticut get rewarded $100 for spending $1,000."There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears going into running these stores and trying to secure the merchandising, doing the buying and everything like that, and we curate the selection for our customers, and there's a lot of time, energy and love that goes into buying all this product, and we like to share that with our customers," VP Peter Lawson said.You can reap rewards by sharing and liking on social too.And here's a great hack: If you see something you like, put it in your cart but don't purchase it. Marketing bots may sense your hesitation and might incentivize you with a coupon.Lastly don't forget to download a browser extension that will search the internet for coupons and automatically apply them at checkout.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.