Good eats, great times at all the Herrera family restaurants

The Herrera family runs four of the most popular restaurants in Cypress, but success didn't always come easy.

Cypress, TX -- David Herrera arrived in Houston 43 years ago from El Salvador with little to his name. Four decades later, David his wife Alicia and three sons make sure the Cypress area have food, fun and a family atmosphere for lunch and dinner every day.

Grupo Herrera owns eight restaurants in Cypress, TX. Alicia's a family favorite, Dario's Steakhouse, Marvino's Italian cuisine and Galiana's Tex-Mex.

For the Herrera family, it's all about community and their customers. If Cypress is in need, the Herrera family is there.