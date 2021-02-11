DA: Man raped woman during Long Island burglary, returned 2 days later in clown makeup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10324304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

WYANDANCH, Long Island -- A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of raping a woman and burglarizing her home after committing a string of car break-ins in the area.Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said the suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Johnson, returned to the residence two days later wearing clown makeup and burglarized the home a second time."This is an extremely disturbing case," Sini said. "As alleged in the indictment, this defendant went on a crime spree that escalated from breaking car windows to breaking into the victim's home twice in the span of 72 hours, raping and repeatedly strangling the victim while threatening her life. This is a dangerous individual and a convicted sex offender who is now off our streets thanks to the excellent work of the Suffolk County Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Ferron Lien."Johnson, of Wyandanch, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, burglary, strangulation, five counts of criminal mischief, and petit larceny.According to the indictment, on September 19, 2020, between approximately 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., Johnson allegedly broke in to several cars parked near the Wyandanch train station by smashing the vehicles' windows.Later the same day, Johnson allegedly broke into an occupied residence in Wyandanch where he raped and strangled a victim inside the home. He also allegedly stole cash from the residence.Following the incident, the victim installed several surveillance cameras in and around the residence.Then, on September 21, the victim was alerted that the cameras had been turned off.The cameras were found to have been damaged or turned away from the home, and the wires to the cameras' recording unit inside the house had been cut.Video surveillance captured before the cameras were damaged allegedly showed Johnson, wearing clown face paint, at the residence.He was identified from the surveillance video by a Suffolk County police detective and was arrested in connection with the burglary.Further investigation, including DNA testing, revealed that Johnson was the alleged perpetrator in the rape and burglary as well.Johnson was arraigned on the 13-count indictment in front of acting Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Chris Ann Kelley, and bail was set at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially-secured bond.He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society and is due back in court on March 9.If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for the alleged crimes on September 19 and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the crimes on September 21 for a total of 40 years in prison if sentenced consecutively.----------