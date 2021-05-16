Education

Father, daughter in same graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College

EMBED <>More Videos

Father, daughter in same graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- This year's graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College includes two classmates - a father and daughter duo.

When 41-year-old Cesar Galarza decided to earn a bachelor's degree in social work, he picked Buffalo State because his daughter, 21-year-old Clarimar, was already there studying art education.

When the family moved to New York from Puerto Rico in 2008, Galarza didn't know English.

Both he and his daughter now are graduating with honors.

Galarza now heads to the University at Buffalo to earn a graduate degree in social work, while his daughter is working toward her master's degree.

MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkgraduationgradsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News