NEW YORK (WABC) --Authorities say the father of a child found dead in the East River this weekend will be arrested and charged within the week.
Officials with the NYPD said James Currie will be arrested on a charge of concealment of a human corpse when he returns to New York after fleeing to Thailand.
The 7-month-old child was discovered on an embankment of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday wearing only a diaper.
Authorities say Currie picked the child up from his mother's home on Saturday. Currie then took the child to his residence in Co-Op City in the Bronx.
Twenty-four hours later, police say Currie was spotted leaving the residence with what appeared to be a backpack rigged like a baby carrier and covered with a blanket.
Police said they believe the child was deceased at this time.
Police say Currie boarded a flight for Bangkok shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. The first 911 calls about the baby came in around 4 p.m.
Authorities received a 911 call from the child's mother Monday evening to report a custodial dispute when her child wasn't taken to day care that day.
"I don't think anyone could listen to the car without their blood curdling," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "This is clearly something no parent should have to live through."
There is no definitive cause of death at this time, but police say charges could be upgraded.
