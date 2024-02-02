Bills' Damar Hamlin lights up the Empire State Building red for the American Heart Association

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin lit up the Empire State building red in honor of the American Heart Association.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin lit up the Empire State building red in honor of the American Heart Association.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin lit up the Empire State building red in honor of the American Heart Association.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin lit up the Empire State building red in honor of the American Heart Association.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lit up the Empire State Building for the American Heart Association's national Wear Red Day.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, and his heart stopped beating, during a Monday night football game last season on January 2, 2023, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was miraculously revived, recovered, and returned to football.

Now, he's playing a role to save others as the American Heart Association's "Nation of Lifesavers" ambassador.

"I'm truly humbled to be here today. I couldn't even imagine myself being a part of something so honorable like this so I'm very appreciated and humbled as well," he said.

Hamlin recently received another honor, the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award from professional football writers.

ALSO READ | School employees at New Jersey high school save sophomore when his heart stops beating

CeFaan Kim has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.