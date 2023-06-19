Virginia Johnson spent a total of 40 years with the dance company and inspired many young people to pursue their passion.

Dance Theater of Harlem's artistic director passes torch to new leader after 40 years

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Dance Theater of Harlem will say good-bye to their current artistic director who's credited with reviving the organization alongside the man chosen to be her successor.

Virginia Johnson spent a total of 40 years with the dance company and inspired many young people to pursue their passion, including choreographer Robert Garland who will be taking her place when she steps down.

Life has come full circle for Garland who was inspired to become a dancer at the age of eight, when he saw a performance by the Dance Theater of Harlem featuring none othere than Johnson.

Johnson was one of the founding members of the Dance Theater of Harlem-and performed with the group for more than a quarter of a century.

In 2010 she returned to lead the non-profit organization during some of its darkest days after its professional company had to be disbanded.

"The Dance Theater of Harlem disappeared," Johnson said. "People went back to thinking, 'well African Americans, they don't have a place in ballet.' So we stepped backwards in time."

Flash forward to the 50th anniversary of the company and Garland is leading a class of school kids at Harlem's famed Apollo theater.

"Creating work, creating an environment that is conducive to the next generation of dancers out there," Garland said. "There's a new generation of dancers that approach things very differently from my day."

Garland seems an ideal choice to continue the legacy of the late founder Arthur Mitchell as he embraces the next generation's creativity.

"The style has change because there have been things around that weren't when I danced or Virginia danced. There's the hip-hop, of course, environment."

The challenge is to build a future without losing sight of the past.

"There's as certain aesthetic to all of that, and that's beautiful, and that's wonderful; but we're living in the 21st century," Johnson said. "And we've got to understand how can ballet be an art form that speaks to people now."

Johnson and Garland are truly the keepers of the flame: two of the last links to Arthur Mitchell.

The late founder trained both of them and now Garland takes over, with Johnson moving to 'emeritus' status, never too far away if he needs her.

