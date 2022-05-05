'Dance to Unite' program looks to teach young performers the art of tap dancing

The 'Dance to Unite' workshop was held at PS 130 in Chinatown.
It was hosted by an acclaimed dancer who taught these young students the basic steps of tap dancing.
"We need to start with the rhythm, if you know the rhythm then it's easier to do other things," tap dancer Caleb Teicher said.
The 'Dance to Unite' program provides one workshop with a special guest artist throughout the school year, to teach students about a new style of dance and culture.
