Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke ready to hit the 'Dancing With The Stars' floor

Eyewitness News Weather Anchor Sam Champion will be among the cast of celebrities competing in season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Dancing With The Stars' premieres Monday night on Disney+ and this season we'll be voting for one of our own - Sam Champion!

Sam keeps in great shape. He's just not sure that's going to help him much!

"The workout I love, but the mobility and the ability to keep a dance move? I'm not sure about," Sam said.

He does have some experience.

"I used to love to dance at the high school dances and there's in my senior yearbook there's a picture that says 'best boogier!'" he said.

Sam will be dancing with one of the most experienced professionals: Cheryl Burke!

During a recent interview, Sam asked Cheryl what it takes mentally and physically to win the Mirrorball?

"To not think about bringing home the trophy," she said. "Because the journey is the most important thing. It's not the ending result. It's about how you get there."

After his appearance on 'Good Morning America' where we learned he would be dancing, Sam shared his first reaction to learning he would be on the show.

"Fear," he told Sandy Kenyon. "It really was. because you make a quick assessment of yourself and you're like: 'can I do this? Is it physically possible for me to do this?"

'Dancing With The Stars' season 31 premieres on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. on Disney+.

Voting opens Monday at 8ET/5PT and closes after the final dance, so make sure to stream! Yes, there will be an elimination the first night.

