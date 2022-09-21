'Dancing with the Stars': Sam Champion previews 'DWTS' week 2 performance, thanks fans for voting

Sam Champion gives fans a preview of what to expect from his and Cheryl Burke's "Dancing with the Stars" week two performance.

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion gave fans a preview of what to expect from his and Cheryl Burke's "Dancing with the Stars" week two performance.

In a video message from outside the "DWTS" studio, Sam revealed that he and Cheryl would be dancing a Viennese waltz to an Elvis song.

'Dancing With the Stars' "Dancing With the Stars," hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, streams live Mondays starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+. Learn More

"How we're going to put all of those things together, I have no idea," Sam said.

Sam also thanked fans for voting for the pair following their week one performance.

"You're the ones that kept me in the game. It wasn't my fancy feet, it wasn't my fantastic footwork, it was you guys," Sam said.

New episodes stream live Mondays starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.