Traffic

Advocates call for more pedestrian safety in several Long Island towns

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Advocates call for pedestrian safety in several Long Island towns

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island is one of the deadliest areas in the country for pedestrians, and now advocates are pointing out six neighborhoods where improvements have to be made to make it safer for people to walk.

People scurrying across the street with no crosswalks as fast cars zip by could make it dangerous for Long Island pedestrians.

"I've seen some really fatal accidents on these blocks over the years," Roosevelt resident Kaleisha Smith said.

Street safety advocates and community leaders singled out six Long Island neighborhoods, mostly working class, as unsafe for pedestrians.

The locations are Central Islip, Wyandanch, Baldwin, Roosevelt, Huntington Station and the village of Hempstead.

"Knowing that there's state and federal money coming down the pipeline to improve our roadways across Long Island, we want to kind of spotlight where the neediest areas are," said Eric Alexander, Director of Vision Long Island.



Alexander's non-profit identified the trouble spots through an audit of walking and design studies.

He met with Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans at one of them in Hempstead on the corner of Franklin and Atlantic avenues, where there is no crosswalk.

"They're not going to walk across here to go here," Alexander said. "You gotta make it easy for everyone involved and really get a crosswalk on this side as well."

Further down a busy Franklin Avenue, Vision Long Island recommends more school safety signs near the Academy Charter Elementary School, more visible crosswalks for students and pedestrian signals added near the Academy Charter Middle School.

"Our residents, we want to make sure that we keep them safe, our seniors across the street, our children, so these things are a big factor for us, keeping our community safe," Hempstead Village trustee Clariona Griffith said.

Pedestrians weave through an intersection where Debevoise Avenue, Mollineaux Place and Babylon Turnpike merge into four lanes on Nassau Road.

"People fly off on Nassau Road right over to Babylon Turnpike," Smith said. "I feel bad especially when I see the kids walking to the pool park over here because it's really unsafe."

Pedestrian safety hits close to home for Smith. Her own mother was hit on Clinton Street in Roosevelt.

ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.



Street safety advocates want to see more actions like narrowing lanes to slow speeds and extending sidewalks for pedestrians.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichempsteadnassau countypedestrian walkwayroad safetyroad repairpedestrians
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed, estranged husband in custody
Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective
Man shot in NYC lobby after PlayStation buy goes bad
Jewelry store employees hurt in brazen NJ smash and grab robbery
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Show More
AccuWeather: Less humid
Rapper Roddy Ricch's gun charges dropped
Justin Bieber's NYC concerts postponed due to singer's rare syndrome
Newark native Shaq unveils pair of community improvements
Drag queen speaks out after alleged Proud Boy group storms kids' event
More TOP STORIES News