These bonbons at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market are selling out in 20 minutes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Daniel Corpuz's bonbons are selling like hotcakes, in fact, he sells out every day, usually within the first 20 minutes of opening.

Since his recent appearance on Netflix's School of Chocolate, Corpuz has been attracting long lines to the Columbus Circle Holiday Market for his handmade bonbons, some that are decorated for the season and others that are inspired by his Filipino heritage.

He first started creating the confections after he lost his restaurant job early on in the coronavirus pandemic and that led to a spot on the show.

"A lot of people say why don't you sell more, make more, and literally it's because everything I make is with these two hands," Corpuz said. "These two hands can't keep up with the demand."

A box of 12 chocolates goes for $44 and in just two days Corpuz was able to pay the rent for his booth.

A successful first season for sure.

"I did the math and I did 15,000 pieces this month alone, by hand, by me, no machines, which is an insane thought," Corpuz said.

Although the experience has been "very fun," Corpuz is packing it in for the season.

He just bought a tempering machine, however, and has plans to open a shop next year.

