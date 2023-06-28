The criminal charges against Daniel Penny in connection with the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely will be unsealed Wednesday.

Criminal charges against Daniel Penny to be unsealed Wednesday at his arraignment

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The criminal charges against Daniel Penny will be unsealed Wednesday when he is arraigned at Manhattan criminal court.

He was indicted by a grand jury in connection with Jordan Neely's death on June 14.

Penny, 24, was initially arrested on manslaughter charges. The former Marine was recorded on cellphone video holding Neely in a chokehold on an F-Train for several minutes on May 1.

Neely's death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

Penny's attorneys argue he was trying to defend himself and passengers when Neely allegedly started acting erratically on an F train last month.

Mass demonstrations erupted across the city after video of the encounter was posted online.

Last week, the Manhattan District Attorney declined to prosecute those charged with misdemeanors from the protests.

ALSO READ | Subway chokehold: Friend of Jordan Neely speaks out

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.