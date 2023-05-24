Nassau County executive holds rally in support of Daniel Penny

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County are holding a rally in support of Daniel Penny, the marine charged with manslaughter in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be joined by veterans, first responders, and other elected officials at a press conference and rally in support of Penny.

Neely, 30, died after Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold on an F train earlier this month.

Lawyers for Penny say Neely was threatening passengers, but a grand jury handed up an indictment and Penny has since been charged with manslaughter.

There have been conflicting accounts from witnesses, some believing the chokehold went too far, while others are calling Penny a hero.

