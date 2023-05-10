Mayor Adams expected to give remarks on Jordan Neely's death

Anthony Carlo has more on the mayor's expected comments on Jordan Neely's subway death.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to give his first substantial comments on Jordan Neely's death in a closed press event that will be live-streamed.

Attorneys for Neely's family have been asking him to give them a call.

The mayor said he's tried.

This as more witnesses speak out and public pressure mounts.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander are set to add to that pressure Wednesday morning.

Officials and mental health advocates are set to speak out at 9:30 a.m. at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station, calling for criminal charges to be brought in this case.

It comes a week after Neely's death was ruled a homicide.

Protesters have been demanding the arrest of 24-year-old Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran who was captured on video putting Neely in a chokehold.

Penny said he was defending himself and others after Neely harassed and threatened them.

But, Neely's family has called the death an injustice.

The video of Neely's death sparked protests in the city and a heated discussion on mental health help.

Neely had a history of cycling out of psychiatric facilities and jail.

"I've been in the subway system talking to young Black men who are the majority of those who are homeless and dealing with severe mental illnesses," Mayor Adams said. "Trying to get them off the system in the way that they deserve. I don't want us to be energized when there is a death and not energized when there's conditions that are creating the deaths that are at our hand."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is in the process of interviewing witnesses, saying they are working behind the scenes right now.

"We follow the facts. I've now been saying that in a bunch of contexts, but it's what we do," Bragg said. "We carefully scrutinize after we gather it, all available evidence. And we do that work mostly behind closed doors. And that's important because we don't want to impair investigations."

There is no indication yet when a grand jury will convene to weigh charges against Penny.

Neely's family announced his funeral will take place May 19 at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. Neely's family has requested Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver his eulogy.

ALSO READ | Jordan Neely's family calls Daniel Penny's statement 'admission of guilt'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.