How one Brooklyn artist is making big change through miniature works of art

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Like the famous song says, New York City is where if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.

For one Brooklyn-based artist, that statement rings true on both a personal and artistic level.

In 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on pause, Danny Cortes was faced with a series of unfortunate events.

Out of work, dealing with divorce and legal trouble, he found himself in desperate need of an escape from what seemed to be a suffocating reality.

Thankfully, like many people during that time, he found a pandemic pastime that would turn it all around.

"I discovered a passion for creating miniatures as I found more free time," said Cortes to 'Extra Time' host Bill Ritter. "I found the strength that I'm either going to be depressed all day or get up and work on something."

That "something" wound up being miniature art.

"I decided to put these tools that had been collecting dust in my mom's apartment and little did I know, this would lead to a world of miniature artistry," he said.

From that tiny hobby came a large, world-renowned following that has resulted in Cortes' realistically intricate depictions of New York City sell for thousands at Sotheby's and earn a cache of celebrities looking for his artistic touch.

"I want to be that voice that it's never too late," Cortes added. "When your back is against the wall and your work is from that heart, things change."

For more on Cortes and his miniature art, head here.

