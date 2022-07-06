Free jazz concerts at Dante Park on Upper West Side

The tiny park sits at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Broadway, between 63rd and 64th streets, directly opposite Lincoln Center.
Every Wednesday through August, there will be free lunchtime jazz performances starting at noon.
If it's raining at that time, then the music moves to midday on Friday.
It's a chance to take a break in the middle of Manhattan under a canopy of mature trees. That's pure delight for singer Gabriele Tranchina.
"We are connected to nature," she said. "We are also connected to the people around us."
It's a connection that's all the more valuable because we were without it for so long during the pandemic.
"When you finally get back to doing what you love, you're bursting with energy, enthusiasm, and you just want to give even more than you did before," saxophonist Eric Person said.
The two artists are paid to perform by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District, but it's played at no cost to all who pass by.
"We make the neighborhood clean, safe, beautiful, and fun," the group's president, Monica Blum, said. "And this is the fun part."
