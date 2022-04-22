Handyman David Bonola appears in court in gruesome murder of Queens mom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11776795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD provides the latest details on the murder of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11764473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A California teen with autism who vanished in 2016 was found alive in Utah, shivering at a gas station. Deputies' bodycam footage captured the moment, before the incredible news was announced to his parents. "My sweetheart's alive!"

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The suspect in the murder of a Queens mother of two appeared before a judge made his first court appearance.Late Thursday night, more details about what allegedly happened inside the family's home on a normally quiet street were revealed. Prosecutors say the victim let her accused killer inside her home.The prosecution submitted a transcript of the taped statement David Bonola, 44, made to police where they say he confessed.He's accused killing Orsoyla Gaal, 51, in her Forest Hills home Saturday.Police say the two had a two-year long extramarital affair until she wanted to break it off.Bonola was a handyman employed by the victim's family and police say the two argued in her basement with her teenage son sleeping upstairs."A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement. A knife is brandished a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times," Chief of Detectives James Essig said.The victim's throat also slashed.Police say surveillance cameras captured Bonola using a hockey bag belonging to the victim's son to cart her body through the streets of Forest Hills, before dumping it in a park half a mile away.According to officials, after disposing of the body, Bonola fled through the park, where investigators discovered his jacket.They also said bloody bandages were found during the investigation and that Bonola had received treatment for wounds to both hands at a local medical facility.Invesitgators say that makes it clear the victim tried to put up a fight.Bonola remains behind bars with no bail at this point. He has also been put on suicide watch.Bonola is of Mexican origin and arrived in the United States 21 years ago.----------