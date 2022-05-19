Education

Man who had to relearn to walk, talk after bike accident graduates NYU medical school

EMBED <>More Videos

NYU grad walks at medical school graduation after bike accident

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was another highlight at the NYU graduation Wednesday, in addition the commencement address from Taylor Swift.

David Jevotovsky, a graduate of the Grossman School of Medicine, overcame major obstacles to accept his diploma.

Jevotovsky walked across the stage, a feat that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

He was injured in a horrible bike accident during his second year at the school that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

After a month in a coma, he had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Now, he's a doctor.

He and 106 other graduates received their Doctor of Medicine degrees and recited the Hippocratic Oath as they set out to begin their physician careers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was the keynote speaker.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement address | Read full text of speech
EMBED More News Videos

Taylor Swift received an honorary degree from New York University on Wednesday and delivered a commencement address to the Class of 2022.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citynyugraduationbikescrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EMT shot in ambulance by alleged drunk patient on Staten Island
9-year-old girl killed in NYC had bed dropped on head, prosecutors say
No changes to NYC mandates; several NYC judges COVID positive
LIVE | Eyewitness News and more, 24/7
Bear safely removed after getting stuck in tree in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Wet start and a sunny afternoon
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
Show More
Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash in Bronx
World shares sink after inflation driven retreat on Wall St
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
20-year-old shot to death after motorcycle sale gone bad in NYC
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
More TOP STORIES News