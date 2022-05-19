Man who had to relearn to walk, talk after bike accident graduates NYU medical school

David Jevotovsky, a graduate of the Grossman School of Medicine, overcame major obstacles to accept his diploma.
Jevotovsky walked across the stage, a feat that seemed impossible just a few years ago.
He was injured in a horrible bike accident during his second year at the school that left him with a traumatic brain injury.
After a month in a coma, he had to relearn how to walk and talk.
Now, he's a doctor.
He and 106 other graduates received their Doctor of Medicine degrees and recited the Hippocratic Oath as they set out to begin their physician careers.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was the keynote speaker.
