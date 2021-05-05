New Jersey man fires gun towards neighbors over loud partying: Police

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is facing several charges after police say he fired a weapon at his neighbor's home over loud partying.

It happened Sunday on Division Avenue in Carlstadt, where police say they received a 911 call from a person who told them a neighbor had fired a handgun at the house and was currently reloading.

Multiple officers from various surrounding agencies responded to the scene to assist with securing the scene.

David Knoll, 62, was taken into custody, and a search of his home found an assault rifle, highcapacity magazines and five handguns, including the .22 caliber handgun he allegedly used to fire shots outside of his residence.

He was also in possession of 80 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition as well as 9mm, .380 and .22 caliber ammunition, police said.

It is suspected that the incident was related to an ongoing dispute with the neighbor over noise.

Knoll did not have a New Jersey firearms identification card issued to him.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by unlawful point of firearm, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, possession of an assault rifle, and eight counts of possession of high-capacity magazines.

Police say he has no prior arrests.

